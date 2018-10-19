Five destinations that capture a tourist’s heart in An Giang

Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

Tra Su mangrove forest

Tra Su is a typical mangrove forest of the Mekong Delta. The forest is located in Van Giao Commune, Tinh Bien District in the southern province of An Giang, 10 kilometers from the Cambodian border.

Photo by Shutterstock/Jindowin

The forest has 140 plant species though most of the area is covered by melaleuca trees.

You should take a boat tour around the mangrove forests to fully appreciate the marvelous landscape. The typical vehicle in the area is called tac rang, a wooden boat equipped with an engine. During their tour you should also try to pluck lotuses and fish and enjoy local delicacies. An entrance ticket to this forest costs VND75,000 ($3.21), which includes the boat fee.

Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

Infinity pool

Besides its landscapes, An Giang also boasts a luxurious side with an infinity pool in a mountainside resort in Chau Doc City of the province. It is a blessing to visit the place and you can completely immerse yourself in the natural scenery.

You can either book a room at the resort or buy tickets to use the pool for VND110,000 ($4.7) per person.

Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

The pool overlooks the vast rice fields, which change colors by the season. October marks the winter harvest season, but the rice fields here still wear a bright green color.

Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

Long Xuyen floating market

Situated near the Hau River in the center of Long Xuyen City, the floating market was established several decades ago. Nowadays, transportation in the city has been upgraded, but the market preserves its old trading traditions. The market begins at around 5 a.m.

Here, tourists can see the one-of-a-kind trading method of the Mekong Delta: vendors sell goods from boat to boat in agile and decisive movements.

For food lovers, the market is definitely a top spot. On the boats, you can enjoy the exotic cuisine of the south of Vietnam.

In a 2013 cooking television show chef and western TV celebrity Gordon Ramsay referred to a hu tiu or Vietnamese special rice noodle he ate on a Vietnamese floating market as one of the best dishes he had ever tasted.

The delicious food sold in the floating market is indeed a big attraction of the market itself.

Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

Tourism services in this area are not as professional as at other floating markets, but tourists can rent a boat for VND200,000 ($8.54) to explore the market. Besides the savory foods, you can also try fresh tropical fruits.

Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

Tay An pagoda

Tay An Pagoda in Chau Doc City at the center of An Giang Province was built in 1847 with the exterior built in Indian style. The pagoda has been classified by the Ministry of Culture as a national architectural monument. It was also the first pagoda in Vietnam to be built with a mixture of Vietnamese and Indian architectural styles.

Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

The pagoda is situated in a large compound amid trees. From Chau Doc, you can rent a motorbike and reach the pagoda in 30 minutes. The temple nestles inside a religious and cultural complex, so you can also spend time to visit nearby places such as the Chua Xu Temple (Goddess of Land Temple).

Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

The field of doub palm

During your trip to An Giang, you will see vast paddy fields with tall palm trees jutting out from them. This tree has a life span of more than 100 years. The high rows of palm trees line up along fields, providing shade for farmers to take a break after long hours of work and for local children to gather around. Thus, doub palm trees have become an iconic feature of An Giang.

Photo by Shutterstock/Pansim

You can find paddy fields with doub palm trees en route from Nha Bang Town to Tra Su Forest and in the famous Ta Pa rice fields. And on a warm day do not forget to enjoy the doub palm fruit from which a cool, healthy drink is made.