Fish bowl challenge – do you dare?

The cocktail was invented in 2015 by Pham Tien Tiep, a Vietnamese bartender, and given the name "Full Moon" after a moving story about motherhood. Tiep sympathized with the girl in the story, and like her, Tiep lost his mother at an early age. The story is about a motherless girl who does not know about her mother’s death. Her father tries to hide the truth from her by saying that her mother will make the fish soup for her when it is full moon, so she decides to stay awake to wait for her mother on a full moon day. Unfortunately, that day it was raining hard, cloudy and no moon. "Mom's not coming home because of the weather," she sighs with a touch of sadness. She looks at the sky and eventually falls asleep where she meets her mother in her dreams. Her mother holds her and cooks the fish soup for her. "Mothers are immortal; mothers are always in your hearts. Mother, I love you." That's the message Tiep wanted to send when he concocted the cocktail.