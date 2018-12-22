First Qatar-Danang direct flight makes its debut

Da Nang is famous for its golden beaches. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

Nguyen Xuan Binh, deputy head of Danang's tourism department, said the air route would provide an impetus to the city’s tourism by bringing more Middle Eastern visitors.

Qatar Airways has been operating 10 direct flights to Ho Chi Minh City a week since 2007, and in 2010 began a twice-weekly direct service to Hanoi.

The airline will operate four flights a week to Danang using Boeing 787-8 aircraft with 22 business class seats and 232 in economy.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways group chief executive, said Danang is an attractive destination for European tourists and the new route would bring more international visitors to the city.

Qatar Airways’ network covers 150 destinations worldwide, and this is also expected to enable Danang to get more visitors from Western Europe and North America.

Danang has a spectacular coastline, luxurious resorts and people with a well-earned reputation for friendliness besides proximity to a slew of heritage sites like the ancient town of Hoi An, the former imperial city of Hue and the world-famous Son Doong Cave.

Danang's tourism department said tourist arrivals in the city could reach 7.6 million in 2018, up 15.5 percent year-on-year. Of these, more than 2.8 million are international arrivals.

The city is expected to welcome 8.9 million tourists in 2019, up 6.9 percent, the department said.