VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

"Fingernail" Island to rival Maldives

By Phan Loc   March 23, 2016 | 06:27 pm GMT+7

Translated literally from Vietnamese name "Mong tay", Fingernail island to the south of Phu Quoc possesses everything essential for an island paradise.

Turquoise water, white sand beaches and a few palm trees are what people think about when imagining the perfect island paradise. However, those that come to mind such as The Maldives or Bali are already well-trodden.

But located to the south of the well-known Phu Quoc Island, Mong Tay rivals its Indian Ocean counterpart, only it’s much less crowded and expensive.

If you are looking for an exotic island getaway away from the crowds, then this is surely the island for you.

Not only sand and water, the island features even rock for your pictures' background.

Crystal clear water.
Pristine and untouched, the island is still fairly immune to civilization, of which the most worrying product is trash.

Pristine and untouched, the island is still fairly immune to civilization.
The sand that rivals even the most advanced insole.

Palm-fringed beaches.
Coral watching tour

The island also boasts coral reefs.
Pay attention to the distance between the trees and the water. The shorter it is, the better your pictures are.

The ultimate island paradise.
What a hour of amateur fishing gets you on Mong tay island.

Seafood is bountiful on Mong Tay Island.
Turquoise water that will earn you tons of "like" on any social network.

The island is a short boat ride from Phu Quoc.
mong-tay-island-maldivess-rival-in-vietnam-7

A postcard sunset.

Photos by Phan Loc.

Tags: Mong tay island Maldives turquoise water
 
Read more
Foreign visitors to Vietnam up 20pct in first quarter

Foreign visitors to Vietnam up 20pct in first quarter

Nam Du Island- new paradise to discover

Nam Du Island- new paradise to discover

Three best places for egg coffee

Three best places for egg coffee

"Broken" rice provides dinner and a show

Hanoi in world's top 10 destinations

Hanoi in world's top 10 destinations

Saigon’s night food market scene

Saigon’s night food market scene

$152 million resort complex planned for Ha Long City

$152 million resort complex planned for Ha Long City

Nha Trang on list of top 10 destinations in Asia: Tripadvisor

Nha Trang on list of top 10 destinations in Asia: Tripadvisor

 
go to top