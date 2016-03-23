"Fingernail" Island to rival Maldives

Turquoise water, white sand beaches and a few palm trees are what people think about when imagining the perfect island paradise. However, those that come to mind such as The Maldives or Bali are already well-trodden.

But located to the south of the well-known Phu Quoc Island, Mong Tay rivals its Indian Ocean counterpart, only it’s much less crowded and expensive.

If you are looking for an exotic island getaway away from the crowds, then this is surely the island for you.

Crystal clear water.

Pristine and untouched, the island is still fairly immune to civilization.

Palm-fringed beaches.

The island also boasts coral reefs.

The ultimate island paradise.

Seafood is bountiful on Mong Tay Island.

The island is a short boat ride from Phu Quoc.

A postcard sunset.

Photos by Phan Loc.