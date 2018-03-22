VnExpress International
Exploring Vietnam’s ‘Underground Palace’

By Ha Thanh   March 22, 2018 | 09:51 am GMT+7

At 31.4 kilometers long, Paradise Cave is the longest dry cave in Asia.

Paradise Cave is part of the UNESCO-recognized Phong Nha Ke Bang national park, 70 kilometeres northwest of Dong Hoi city in central Vietnam. Discovered by a local man in 2005, the cave was later fully explored and announced in 2010 by researchers of the British Cave Research Association.

The cave can reach 80 meters high, while the widest point stretches to 150 meters. Its limestone formations history of 350 to 400 million years have produced eye-catching stalactites and stalagmites.

The explorers, enthralled by the beauty of limestones inside the cave, named it Paradise. Since then, the cave has turned into a tourist attraction.

A wooden stair was installed for its first 1 kilometer open to the public, which involves a relatively easy walk of half an hour. The full-length trip requires special permission and is only available for research.

The mammoth stalactites and stalagmites are well lit by an artificial lighting system. Huge chambers of pale blue rocks and white limestones follow each other as you descend deep into the cave.

Some limestones are shaped like objects, such as elephant or giant mushroom.

Paradise Caves limtestones are commonly deemed one of the most beautiful in the national park. Its stalactites and stalagmites constinuously develop, as seen by water drops, unlike most other caves where limestones are now dry.

Adventure lovers may enjoy a 7 kilometer trekking tour in the cave that needs to be booked in advance. The tour explores darker parts and includes kayaking or swimming on a river, sliding on mud, and climbing rough wet rocks.

Tourists often combine Paradise Cave with Dark Cave, another popular site in Phong Nha Ke Bang, 6.5 kilometers away to the north.

