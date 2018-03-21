VnExpress International
Travel

Experience Hinduism at this temple in the heart of Saigon

By Thien Chuong   March 21, 2018 | 09:12 am GMT+7

Built by Vietnam's first Indian settlers in the late 19th century, Mariamman Temple is open daily to visitors.

Mariamman Temple was built by the very first Indians to settle in Saigon. It started life as a humble shed before the Indian community became richer in their new homeland and transformed that shed into what you see today in 1885.
A statue of Mariamman, a Hindu goddess, sits at the front of the temple, which stands on Truong Dinh Street, only a few minutes from Saigon’s iconic Ben Thanh Market in District 1.
At the top of the gate stand statues of other gods and goddesses.
The hall is used for ceremonial offerings and other rituals. A bigger statue of Mariamman, the goddess of rain, sits in the center.
Another altar dedicated to Mariamman inside the temple.
Ceremonial offerings take place twice a day for 30 minutes at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to pray for good weather and peace.
Statues of Brahman and Ganesha, two of the most popular gods in Hinduism.
This temple is not as crowded as other pagodas and churches in Saigon. It is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Tags: Vietnam travel Saigon Hinduism temple Indian in Saigon religion
 
