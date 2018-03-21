Experience Hinduism at this temple in the heart of Saigon

|
Mariamman Temple was built by the very first Indians to settle in Saigon. It started life as a humble shed before the Indian community became richer in their new homeland and transformed that shed into what you see today in 1885.
|
A statue of Mariamman, a Hindu goddess, sits at the front of the temple, which stands on Truong Dinh Street, only a few minutes from Saigon’s iconic Ben Thanh Market in District 1.
|
At the top of the gate stand statues of other gods and goddesses.
|
The hall is used for ceremonial offerings and other rituals. A bigger statue of Mariamman, the goddess of rain, sits in the center.
|
Another altar dedicated to Mariamman inside the temple.
|
Ceremonial offerings take place twice a day for 30 minutes at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to pray for good weather and peace.
|
Statues of Brahman and Ganesha, two of the most popular gods in Hinduism.
|
This temple is not as crowded as other pagodas and churches in Saigon. It is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day.