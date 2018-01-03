Expats feel like home at Saigon's Christmas and New Year parties

Ruby Home Viet Nam, a serviced apartment chain developed by Phu Vinh Group in Saigon, has been considered the second home of 500 expats who have lived in the southern city for the past five years.

A cozy Christmas party was held last week to celebrate this international family.

It was a multicultural party with stockings holding candy canes, gingerbread, Yule log cake, apple cider, Vietnamese food and Vietnamese traditional games.

This Christmas party is the occasion for all people staying at Ruby Home to meet each other and have longer conversations than just an everyday hello. At this cozy party, they had the opportunity to chat, to share their memories of the past year, to understand each other's lives and cultures and to honor the diversity of this world.

The foreigners at Ruby Home come from Australia, Canada, India, France, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Spain and the U.S. They are working as teachers, software engineers, professors and banking consultants.

But whoever they are and wherever they come from, the most important thing is they are happy members in Ruby Home family.

“I have stayed here for three years and have no plan to move. Besides having the best location, Ruby Home also has a team who is very friendly and hospitable and they give me another reason to stay,” said Mr. Lim from Australia.

“I think Ruby Home is like my second home. Every morning, the team greets me with 'Have a good day,' and when I come back, they say 'Welcome home,' which is very sweet and makes me feel warm," said Mr. Raj, a two-year tenant.

Many people also choose Ruby Home for other reasons: full equipment, elegant western style design, the sense of harmony, good service, close distance to shopping places, and affordable prices.

To make Ruby Home a place “where house becomes home,” the team has always improved and upgraded their service as best as possible.

