VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Expats feel like home at Saigon's Christmas and New Year parties

By Staff reporters   January 3, 2018 | 09:00 am GMT+7

Foreigners working in Saigon share sweet moments at a cozy Christmas party at Ruby Home Viet Nam.

Ruby Home Viet Nam, a serviced apartment chain developed by Phu Vinh Group in Saigon, has been  considered the second home of 500 expats who have lived in the southern city for the past five years.

A cozy Christmas party was held last week to celebrate this international family.

It was a multicultural party with stockings holding candy canes, gingerbread, Yule log cake, apple cider, Vietnamese food and Vietnamese traditional games.

This Christmas party is the occasion for all people staying at Ruby Home to meet each other and have longer conversations than just an everyday hello. At this cozy party, they had the opportunity to chat, to share their memories of the past year, to understand each other's lives and cultures and to honor the diversity of this world.

polyad

The foreigners at Ruby Home come from Australia, Canada, India, France, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Spain and the U.S. They are working as teachers, software engineers, professors and banking consultants.

But whoever they are and wherever they come from, the most important thing is they are happy members in Ruby Home family.

“I have stayed here for three years and have no plan to move. Besides having the best location, Ruby Home also has a team who is very friendly and hospitable and they give me another reason to stay,” said Mr. Lim from Australia.

“I think Ruby Home is like my second home. Every morning, the team greets me with 'Have a good day,' and when I come back, they say 'Welcome home,' which is very sweet and makes me feel warm," said Mr. Raj, a two-year tenant.

polyad

Many people also choose Ruby Home for other reasons: full equipment, elegant western style design, the sense of harmony, good service, close distance to shopping places, and affordable prices.

To make Ruby Home a place “where house becomes home,” the team has always improved and upgraded their service as best as possible.

Come and enjoy your second home at Ruby Home serviced apartment.

It is a promising place for guests who are looking for a perfect home. Truly good serviced apartment brought by Ruby Home.

Website: www.rubyhome.net. Email: rubyhomevn@gmail.com. Hotline: +84 9 3880 7489

Address:

27 Nguyen Van Mai St., Ward 8, Dist. 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

34 Nguyen Van Mai St., Ward 8, Dist. 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Related News:
Tags: bhb Christmas NYE Saigon HCMC expat Ruby Home Viet Nam serviced apartment
Read more
Vietnam confirms plan to fly non-stop to California in 2018

Vietnam confirms plan to fly non-stop to California in 2018

Vietnam’s royal city is stunning but that alone won’t lure enough tourists

Vietnam’s royal city is stunning but that alone won’t lure enough tourists

Indonesia shrinks danger zone around grumbling Bali volcano

Indonesia shrinks danger zone around grumbling Bali volcano

A touch of heaven: chasing clouds on Vietnam’s roof

A touch of heaven: chasing clouds on Vietnam’s roof

Vietnam attracts record tourist numbers in 2017 but can't escape bad reputation

Vietnam attracts record tourist numbers in 2017 but can't escape bad reputation

Hanoi, Da Nang among world’s top trending destinations in 2018: Airbnb

Hanoi, Da Nang among world’s top trending destinations in 2018: Airbnb

2017 marks busiest year ever for Vietnam airports

2017 marks busiest year ever for Vietnam airports

Saigon to reinstate New Year fireworks show after a thrifty year

Saigon to reinstate New Year fireworks show after a thrifty year

 
go to top