Ever wonder what coffee from the northern tip of Vietnam tastes like?

Lo Lo Chai hamlet is in Dong Van district, Ha Giang province, and is home to a population of 450. This is area is right on the Sino-Vietnam border. Cuc Bac cafe (literally northernmost) is the only one in the hamlet, sitting at the foot of Long Son Mountain.
Cuc Bac was established by Ogura Yasushy - a Japanese man who moved to Vietnam many years ago and fell in love with Ha Giang. He invested almost all he had in this unique cafe and left to a family in Lo Lo Chai, who have been running it ever since. In the picture: son of the cafe manager.
Surrounded by a stone wall, the cafe features the area's typical architecture: a mud house made of earth and clay topped up with a yin-yang roof. Five small tables sit outside with enough place for only about 10 people.
The owner of the cafe, also the bartender, can speak English.
Included on the menu are Vietnamese ‘phin’ coffee, matcha tea, of course, and the “notorious” corn moonshine.
Everybody knows that when we buy a drink, it’s not just the drink alone we're paying for, it’s the whole experience. If the view from the bar is the most important thing for you, then the cost of a drink is a steal here.
Apart from Cuc Bac Cafe, Lo Lo Chai is also famous for a homestay service sponsored by the Embassy of Luxembourg.
The meal here is an experience worth trying, with cured pork, black chicken and corn moonshine.