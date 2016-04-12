Escapists, unite, and treat yourselves to a night in Mu Cang Chai

The western province of Yen Bai, Mu Cang Chai has become a go-to destination for backpackers. With the new Noi Bai - Lao Cai highway, the road to conquer Mu Cang Chai is now less challenging.

Mu Cang Chai is at its most beautiful from late September to early October. The fields that have been the subject of thousands of backgrounds and helped scores of photographers claim awards are definitely worth the bumpy journey to get there. Photo by Lekima Hung.

Photo by Vu Tuan Anh.

Fortunately, Mu Cang Chai remains largely untouched by tourism. People here still retain the age-old spirit of inviting strangers into their homes. A simple question about directions will receive extra hands-on instructions from the hospitable kids here.

Another bonus for those aware of the consequences that the "white savior complex" causes almost anywhere tourists impose their generosity is that Mu Cang Chai is immune. If they approach you, it’s not for the sweets you are about to offer or the souvenirs you think they are about to sell you. Photo by Lekima Hung.