Emirates launches direct flights from Dubai to Hanoi

By VnExpress   July 7, 2017 | 05:09 pm GMT+7

Tourism officials hope the new route will help Vietnam attract big spenders from the UAE.

Luxury airliner Emirates launched daily direct flights from Dubai to Hanoi this week, saving passengers hours of travel time.

UAE newspaper the Khaleej Times said the first direct flight from Dubai arrived in Hanoi at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, taking six and a half hours.

The non-stop service has been launched less than a year after the airline introduced a service between the cities that transits in Yangon, Myanmar.

The new flight is two and a half hours faster.

Vietnam is not a popular destination among visitors from the UAE, but tourism officials hope the new route will help the country tap this market of big spenders.

Tags: Vietnam Dubai aviation direct flights
 
