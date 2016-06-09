Dog meat cocktail - dare to try this canine concoction?

The combination of aromatic Vietnamese herbs and shrimp sauce creates an unforgettable taste that has drawn many travelers to Vietnam just to try the dish.

Now we’ve found an answer for those who want to experience the dish but feel extremely guilty about eating our furry friends: a cocktail called the “Amulet” which will hypnotize your tongue and nose.

You will not find much difference between the quirky cocktail and the meat itself as most of the Vietnamese herbs that make dog meat so outstanding are present in the cocktail, except for shrimp paste – good news for those who cannot even go near it!

The recipe for the drink is simple: just orange juice, crushed lemongrass, galingale juice, lime, honey and tequila.

Tip: You can find the cocktail at La Plume Bar&Lounge, 3rd Floor, Press Club Building, 59A Ly Thai To Street, Hanoi.