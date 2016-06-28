VnExpress International
Travel

Direct flights launched from Istanbul to Hanoi and HCMC

By Dam Tuan   June 28, 2016 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

Turkish Airlines officially launched direct flights from Istanbul to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City yesterday with five trips per week, according to a press release from the carrier. 

Turkish Airlines opened its new regular routes from Turkey’s capital to Vietnam's biggest cities on an Airbus 330-300 turboprop aircraft with 288 seats equipped with modern entertainment facilities for the 15 hour journey to Hanoi and the 12 hour journey to Ho Chi Minh City from Istanbul’s Ataturk International Airport.

direct-flights-launched-from-istanbul-to-hanoi-and-hcmc

Turkish Airlines launched direct flights from Istanbul to Vietnam's two largest cities on June 27, 2016. Photo from Hanoimoi 

Introductory return fares are available from Istanbul to Hanoi, the capital and second largest city in Vietnam, starting at 603 Euros (including taxes and fees), and Turkish Airlines plans to increase flight frequency to seven trips per week.

Turkish Airlines is continuing to expand its operations in Southeast Asia with this launch, with Hanoi becoming the sixth Southeast Asian capital served by the airline, following Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Bangkok and Singapore.

This route will allow “Europe’s Best Airline” for the last five years (elected by Skytrax) to take advantage of long-haul traffic and serve rising demand in Vietnam to travel to Istanbul, the only metropolitan city to sit in both Asia and Europe.

Turkish Airlines is a member of the Star Alliance network. As of February 2015, it  was operating scheduled services to 280 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, making it the fourth-largest carrier in the world by number of destinations. Turkish Airlines also flies to more countries than any other carrier.

