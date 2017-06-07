Different strokes: Coracle canvases add splash of color to central Vietnam

|
More than 100 coracle boats in Tam Thanh Village, Tam Ky City have been transformed into beautiful paintings. Photo by Nguyen Cong Ha
|
The artworks are part of the city's tourism development project. Photo by Nguyen Cong Ha
|
More than 20 painters, photographers, sculptors and cultural experts have been working on the coracles for the past three months, with help from college lecturers and students. Photo by Ha Nguyen
|
Painter Tran Thi Thu adds color to a coracle.
|
Most of the boats were donated by local fishermen. Photo by Pham Hoai Thanh
|
The artworks are on display along the Truong Giang River, the beach road and local houses. Photo by Nguyen Cong Ha
|
Take a bike ride along Thanh Nien Street to find the best view of the coracles. Photo by Ha Nguyen.
|
Tam Thanh Village has emerged as a new tourist destination in Quang Nam after the village was brightened up with murals last year thanks to a joint project between Vietnam and South Korea. The city hopes more tourists will mean a better income for villagers. Photo by Ha Nguyen.