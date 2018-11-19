Danang properties grab two World Luxury Hotel Awards 2018

With two important prizes at World Luxury Hotel Awards 2018 awarded to Sun Group projects, Vietnam has once again comfirmed its attractiveness on the world luxury tourism map. This is also an affirmation of the Sun Group’s preeminent position in high-end hotels and resorts.

Located on My An beach, one of the most pristine beaches in the world, the Premier Village Danang Resort boasts 111 premium 4 bedroom villas, inclusive of Garden View, Ocean Access and Beach Front categories.