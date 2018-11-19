VnExpress International
Travel

Danang properties grab two World Luxury Hotel Awards 2018

By Anh Nguyen   November 19, 2018 | 01:00 pm GMT+7

The “Luxury romantic hotel” award went to the Mercure Danang French Village, Bana Hills and the “Luxury Family Beach Resort” prize was taken by the Premier Village Danang Resort.

With two important prizes at World Luxury Hotel Awards 2018 awarded to Sun Group projects, Vietnam has once again comfirmed its attractiveness on the world luxury tourism map. This is also an affirmation of the Sun Group’s preeminent position in high-end hotels and resorts.

Each villa offers the family a private swimming pool, a fully- equipped modern kitchen. The Ocean Access and Beach Front Villas have their own gardens in addition. The resort offers Kid’s Club and other recreational beach activities for families.
The Premier Village Danang Resort is just 15 minutes from the Danang International Airport, 10 minutes from Danang city center and 20 minutes from the ancient Hoi An Town, a UNESCO Heritage Site.
Earlier this February, the project was chosen a leading luxury family resort in the world by TripAdvisor, reconfirming its niche possession in the luxury family market segment.
Another Sun Group project in Danang, the Mercure Danang French Village Bana Hills, was named the best "Luxury romantic hotel". With a classic French design, the 4-star hotel on top of the Ba Na Mountain is a great destination for couples.
470 rooms of the hotel, with elegant and luxurious amenities, offer a picturesque, panoramic view of a French Village – a group of constructions replicating famous 19th century villages in France. Some rooms provide guests a panoramic view of the Ba Na mountain itself. Other facilities include spa, gym, in-house warm water swimming pool, bar, retail stores, restaurants and a bakery.
Michael Hunter Smith, group marketing director of the World Luxury Hotel Awards, said that these awards would bring attention of world travelers not only to the two projects but also to Vietnam as a luxury destination.
The CEO of Sun Group, Dang Minh Truong, said: "As the investor of two projects which were both honored at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2018, we are proud to have contributed to highlighting the Vietnamese hospitality industry to the world. This success is great encouragement for the Sun Group to continue offering Vietnam as well as the world luxurious and impressive properties with perfect services matching international standards".
"This award is a great encouragement for the resort to continue to maintain and improve our luxury service, which makes the Premier Village Danang Resort, managed by Accor Hotels, the top choice for luxury family vacations in Vietnam," said Nick Bauer, general manager.
Julien Pechey, general manager of the Mercure Danang French Village Bana Hills, said: "This award is a great encouragement for us to enhance service quality and make our property the leading choice for visitors who want to have a really romantic French experience."
Established in 2006, the World Luxury Hotel Awards marks the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry, offering international recognition based on votes by guests, travelers and industry players.
