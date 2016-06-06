VnExpress International
Da Lat's off-road milestone for coffee lovers

By Phong Vinh   June 6, 2016 | 07:29 pm GMT+7

Once upon a time, Da Lat stole the heart of one Hanoian. Since then, this highland city has kept him under its bitter-sweet spell called coffee. 

the-perfect-stop-for-a-caffeine-hit-in-da-lat

Phong Coffee sits on the slope of Tran Nhan Tong Street, with its Vietnamese name painted on a life-size milestone. On the other side is written "0 kilometer", boldly implying this is the start of Da Lat, despite the cafe's recent appearance.
the-perfect-stop-for-a-caffeine-hit-in-da-lat-1

All the colorful furniture was hand-selected by the Hanoian owner, who once shared that: “I don’t know what brought me to Da Lat, but the first time I was here, I knew that I would stay with it.”
the-perfect-stop-for-a-caffeine-hit-in-da-lat-2

A corner filled with half-assembled motorbikes and guitars, a vehicle and an instrument that are no strangers to backpackers.
the-perfect-stop-for-a-caffeine-hit-in-da-lat-3

Hovering bikes help keep the nostalgia of the mountainous city afloat.
the-perfect-stop-for-a-caffeine-hit-in-da-lat-4

A colorful bar suggests a diverse menu.

the-perfect-stop-for-a-caffeine-hit-in-da-lat-6

The walls are a graphic diary of the owner where every memory of places he has visited finds itself between bookshelves.
the-perfect-stop-for-a-caffeine-hit-in-da-lat-7

Customers here are mostly regulars who love the vibe, but young travelers attracted by the local scene also stop by to check it out.
the-perfect-stop-for-a-caffeine-hit-in-da-lat-8

This stage has heard many voices during live shows.
the-perfect-stop-for-a-caffeine-hit-in-da-lat-9

Old-school cameras have also found a home in Phong Coffee, unofficially turning the cafe into a hub for photographers.
the-perfect-stop-for-a-caffeine-hit-in-da-lat-10

The farther you travel south, the more popular white iced coffee (‘ca phe sua da’) becomes.

