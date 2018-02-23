VnExpress International
Da Lat flooded with garbage as Lunar New Year holiday comes to an end

By Staff reporters   February 23, 2018 | 09:02 am GMT+7

Many people flocked to the resort town in Vietnam's Central Highlands to enjoy the last few days of the long holiday.

While the number of visitors has dropped compared to previous days, Da Lat, the popular resort town also known as Little Paris, was still crowded on Wednesday evening. At around 7-8 p.m., a sea of people could still be seen in the town's night market. Photo by Thanh Truc.
Near midnight, the market was covered in garbage as visitors started leaving. Photo by Thien Long Pham.
By littering, many visitors have inadvertently ruined the pristine and dreamy atmosphere of the resort town, Truong Viet Phong from Ho Chi Minh City said upon seeing the sea of garbage. Photo by Tam Huynh.
Upon witnessing this sight, many people asked: "Where has the dreamy Da Lat gone? Where has the peaceful Da Lat of old gone?" Photo by Thien Long.
According to Phong, he had planned to visit Da Lat in the coming days but has moved the trip back by a week after seeing photos of garbage-covered streets. Photo by Tam Huynh.
"I'm very sad that both locals and tourists let garbage flood Da Lat's market in just one night," said Tam, a local resident. "I want to use these pictures to remind people to be more aware of protecting the environment." Photo by Tam Huynh.
Ly, who also lives in Da Lat, said the town's always full of garbage after the first three days of the lunar new year. "It's overloaded and too much work for the street cleaners," Ly said. Photo by Tam Huynh.
According to another local resident, many streets around the town were still covered in garbage at 3 a.m. on Thursday. The situation improved by 6 a.m. after workers spent the entire night cleaning up the town. Photo by Ly Ledo.
Tags: Vietnam Da Lat trash garbage Lunar New Year mass tourism
 
