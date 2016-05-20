Da Lat: Five places under the falls and above the clouds

The weather in Da Lat is quite stable and cool all year round, serving as a haven for city-dwellers looking to escape the heat and chaos.

Despite the large numbers of tourists flocking to Da Lat each year, the city remains a place of tranquility where all your troubles seem to fade as you enter. Let us guide you through five places that will complete your mountain retreat.

1. Radar Hill

No private motorbikes or cars allowed! You can hire a jeep here to get around and enjoy the picturesque setting. You can also get to the top of Lang Biang Mountain from here, and don't worry about going hungry! There are places to eat at the summit.

February to June in Da Lat is known as the "cloud hunting season" as in the early morning, clouds cover the area making you feel like you've woken up in heaven.

From Rada Base, you have a great view of the city and Vang Springs. The view is just too amazing to put into words.

2. Pine Forests

Trails leading through pine forests can be found everywhere on the outskirts of the city.

The setting is peaceful, fresh and full of energy.

3. Pongour Waterfall

The waterfall is located in a deserted spot 50km from Da Lat. The eco-tourism site was recognized as a national beauty spot in 2000.

Hydropower plants have reduced the strength of the waterfall, but its beauty is undeniable - an ideal place for camping.

The legend of Pongour Waterfall

Legend has it that in the old times, three communes (Phu Hoi – Tan Hoi – Tan Thanh) were managed by a beautiful woman named Kanai. She had the ability to control dangerous animals.

Among those were four big rhinoceroses that obeyed her every command, but one day, out of the blue, she was found dead. This made the four rhinoceroses very sad and they sat by her grave to mourn her without eating anything until they too died.

One morning the native people awoke to find a stunning waterfall had sprung up at her place of birth. It is said that Kanai's hair turned into the water and the rhinoceros horns became the rocky falls. The story symbolizes the connection between humans and nature.

4. Bidoup- Nui Ba National Park

The park is about 50km from city, and an ideal place for trekking and camping overnight for those who want to immerse themselves in nature.

A morning walk through the pine forest.

5. Tuyen Lam Lake

It's about 6 kilometers from the city center to Tuyen Lam Lake. The lake is the largest lake in the city and among 21 national tourist destinations that are home to biodiversity, fresh air, quiet space and stunning natural landscapes.

Many tourist activities are on offer such as sightseeing, camping, hiking, fishing, religious festivals and ecotourism.

Truc Lam Pagoda looks over the lake.

The lake is a must-see on a visit to Da Lat.

Photo by Ngo Huy Hoa

