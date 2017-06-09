colorful-kites-and-music-rock-the-sky-in-hoi-an

|
More than 300 kites fly high above the towns of Hoi An and Tam Ky in the central province of Quang Nam during the 2017 International Kite Festival on Thursday.
The festival brings together kite players from around the world, who will celebrate summer in style through this weekend.
In this photo, a kite is shaped like a mask that artists wear during tuong, a form of Vietnamese classical theater.
A cobra can fly?
How about a whale?
A kite festival in Vietnam is not complete without a dragon.
Thanks to the creativity of kite artists, kites can fly and sing at the same time. The trick? Flutes are attached to the kites to make that happen.