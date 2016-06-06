VnExpress International
Chasing waterfalls on the outskirts of Hanoi

By Ngo Huy Hoa   June 6, 2016 | 08:35 pm GMT+7

The outskirts of any crowded city may suggest a contrasting suburban image void of activities and movements. The farthest parts of Hanoi beg to differ with its very own kind of motion, literally. 

Mo, Hoa, Tran, Mam Xoi are a few names to be remembered this summer.
Khoang Xanh, where the waterfalls pour down the hardest, lies 60 kilometers to the northwest of Hanoi, in a jungle area.

Khoang Xanh, where the waterfalls pour down the hardest, lies in a jungle 60 kilometers to the northwest of Hanoi.
The waterfalls are part of Ba Vi National Park, boasting two kilometers of natural streams.
Fake wooden bridges help any millenial a nice shot.
Besides natural wonders, humans have themselves built some waterfalls for tourism’s sake.


Further upstream, the more eerie the scene turns, dashed with hundreds year old trees and mossy rocks.
40 minutes by car is the only thing standing between you and a fresh and clean break from daily urban life.
Tags: Outskirts Hanoi waterfall Ba Vi
 
