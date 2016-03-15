Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang gets US$2 million facelift

Cham goddess Taza

The Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang has long been one of the must-see stops on any visit to the coastal city in central region of Vietnam. It houses a unique collection of artworks and artifacts from the Cham culture that one flourished in the region between the 7th and 19th centuries.

The museum was built in 1915, and the architecture reflects a blend of traditional and colonial styles.

The VND44.6 billion (nearly US$2 million) restoration and upgrade project will focus on restoring the existing building to its former glory, as well as expanding the area available for displaying its collection, and will be over seen by the city's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Work is expected to be completed by March 2017.

"Each part of the museum will be restored one section at a time, with all areas still being accessible for visitors,” said Tran Quang Thanh, Permanent Deputy Director of Da Nang’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.