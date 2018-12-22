Capturing Vietnam’s imperial citadel at fantastic moments

The "Beautiful Picture of Thua Thien Hue" competition attracted 642 works of 41 photographers. After six months, the organizers elected outstanding submissions for a prize giving ceremony on December 21.

Le Anh Thi's "Friendly" won first prize. The photo was taken at the Thien Mu Pagoda, capturing the friendly nature of the local residents and their camaraderie with foreign guests.

"Tam Giang stake" by Le Tan Thanh won the second prize, showing dramatically the life of residents in the Tam Giang Lagoon, the largest in Southeast Asia.

Nong Thanh Toan's "Lang Co Panorama Dawn" was also a runner-up. Lang Co Bay is the most beautiful water body in Thua Thien Hue, and it is home to many resorts.

Third place winning "Recall" by Hoang Xuan Duc was taken at the tomb of King Tu Duc, a tourist hotspot in Hue.

"Rainy moment" by Le Van Minh won the consolation prize.

"Dancing with the fishing net" by Le Quy Trong also won a consolation prize. The photo depicts the work of fishermen on the Nhu Y river.

"Thanh Tien Paper Flower" by Nguyen Van Truc, another consolation prize winner, shows the villagers’ traditional craft of making paper flowers for the Tet Lunar New Year holiday.

"Beauty of the White Horse" by Le Tan Thanh was taken at Ngu Ho waterfall, one of the most beautiful in the Bach Ma National Park.

The last one in the consolation prize category is Nong Thanh Toan's "Ngo Mon nocturnal," showcasing the citadel's splendor when it is all lit up at night.

"Royal Rainy Night" by Tran Dang Tuyen won the people’s vote on the Thua Thien Hue Tourism Department fan page.

The winning photos at the competition will be used by Thua Thien Hue Tourism Department to promote tourism in domestic and international markets.