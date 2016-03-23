VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

"Broken" rice provides dinner and a show

By Bui Hong Nhung, Du Lai   March 23, 2016 | 07:30 pm GMT+7

A combination of beaten rice and sweet and sour blood cockle salad is a great example of southern Vietnamese fare.  

broken-rice-provides-dinner-and-a-show

Beaten rice is cooked in a clay pot

Broken rice, or com tam, is cooked in a clay pot and is a traditional favorite in southern Vietnam. In many restaurants, the preparation of the dish is also part of the entertainment. Once ready, a cook will break the clay pot with a hammer, revealing the disk-like rice cake which they will then hurl to a server across the room who skilfully catches it on a plate ready to serve.

The rice is cut into six to eight pieces, and served with fish sauce, spring onions, and white and black sesame seeds. 

broken-rice-provides-dinner-and-a-show-1

Broken rice is served with fish sauce, spring onion and sesame

As an accompaniment to broken rice, try a blood cockle salad. The cockles are cleaned, chopped and mixed with coriander, spring onion, Vietnamese mint and spices.

broken-rice-provides-dinner-and-a-show-2

Raw blood cockle salad

These two dishes can be found in restaurants along Tu Xuong street, in Ho Chi Minh City's District 3. The price for both ranges from VND35,000 to VND100,000.

Tags: cockle salad beaten rice clay pot Vietnamese cuisine
Read more
State Dept. apologizes over travel tip for the less attractive

State Dept. apologizes over travel tip for the less attractive

Foreign visitors to Vietnam up 20pct in first quarter

Foreign visitors to Vietnam up 20pct in first quarter

Nam Du Island- new paradise to discover

Nam Du Island- new paradise to discover

Three best places for egg coffee

Three best places for egg coffee

"Fingernail" Island to rival Maldives

Hanoi in world's top 10 destinations

Hanoi in world's top 10 destinations

Saigon’s night food market scene

Saigon’s night food market scene

$152 million resort complex planned for Ha Long City

$152 million resort complex planned for Ha Long City

 
go to top