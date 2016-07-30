Breathtaking bird's-eye view of Vietnam as you’ve never seen it before

A screenshot from 'Vietnam from Above' by Thang The Le (YouTube)

A six-minute video capturing Vietnam’s landscapes from the sky has quickly become a hit on social media in Vietnam over the past week.

Filmed from the northernmost province of Ha Giang to the southernmost province of Ca Mau, the aerial footage is wowing audiences with stunning patterns of urban and rural life.

You can recognize Ha Giang by its famous rice terraces, Sapa with its snow-covered mountain tops and Binh Thuan's famous sand dunes.

Life in Vietnam is also pictured in bright colors, with images of a beige herd of cattle crossing a river in Ninh Than and Buddhist monks in orange robes walking through a pagoda in An Giang.

Thang The Le, the filmmaker, shared on his Facebook that it took him two years traveling across the country with his drones to capture the beauty of places that really mean something to him.

“Our country is very beautiful. I have taken a lot of footage to create another romantic video. Beautiful Vietnam, from Ha Giang to Ca Mau,” wrote Thang. “But these are my feelings about our country, so I just picked regions where my heart belongs. [...] I hope that everyone can understand that it's just my personal opinion.”

“Honestly, I didn’t think that the clip would spread so widely and quickly, or get so many comments and shares.” Thang said.

Related news:

> Cai Chien Island: into the jungle and out to the sea

> Vietnamese women: beauty through time and hardship