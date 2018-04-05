Blooming buckwheat flowers bring color to Hanoi

No more mountains to climb for a glimpse of the stunning flowers.

Travelers familiar with the northern mountains of Vietnam know that a field of buckwheat flowers are worth the hours of riding on motorbikes through stunning but eerie passes.

The picturesque buckwheat flowers, or “chez” as the H’mong tribe in Vietnam call them, can come in white, pink or purple. Buckwheat are usually found on mountain fields where local people cultivate them as a tasty and healthier alternative to wheat.

Fortunately for the those who live in Hanoi, no mountains need to be climbed this month as the renowned flowers are in bloom closer to home. A buckwheat field in Thach Cau, Long Bien, is captivating the hearts of many who want to see the flowers up close.