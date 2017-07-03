Birds of a feather flock together to Vietnam's last island outpost

|
Its international name is Poulo Sapate, but in Vietnam it is known as Hon Hai because it looks like a shoe called "hai" that Vietnamese people used to wear. Geographically speaking, Hon Hai is a huge limestone lying in the middle of the South China Sea, known as the East Sea in Vietnam.
|
There is no fresh water on the island, explaining why it is always pure and peaceful. Those who want to reach the island have to hop on a fishing boat before jumping into a coracle for the rest of the trip.
|
Every year in June and July, thousands of birds return to this island to lay eggs after months spent on the wing.
|
Here comes a swallow.
|
This seabird is not scared of heights!
|
Welcome to the world, little chick!
|
A small, speckled egg.
|
This little island, which is only 130 meters long and 60 meters wide, may be uninhabited, but that does not mean it has escaped human hands. Hon Hai stands in a critical position, marking Vietnam's eastern boundary on the world map.
|
The country has built a lighthouse and a stone plinth to mark its territory.
|
Another important construction on this island is a tunnel stretching 170 meters through the huge rock to the summit.