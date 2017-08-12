VnExpress International
Best places to play farmer for a day in Saigon

By Thanh Tuyet   August 12, 2017 | 08:59 pm GMT+7

What to do in Saigon during weekends if you're tired of bars and movies?

Here are four options for those who want to leave city life behind for a touch of countryside in the outlying district of Can Gio, 50 kilometers from downtown Saigon.

Feeding crocodiles

Stand on a composite boat protected by a net to lure 40 crocodiles with your bait at Vam Sat eco-tourism site.

 Video by Tan Nguyen

Planting trees

Earn yourselves some good karma by adding a bit of green to the protective forest of Can Gio. You can buy this tour at travel companies in the downtown.

Catching fish and snail

Jump into canals of Can Gio mangrove forest to see what you can get for lunch!

best-places-to-play-farmer-for-a-day-in-saigon

Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Tuyet

Getting lost in a seafood market

Hang Duong Market near the April 30 Beach is a familiar address for seafood lovers. You can buy here fresh seafood and ask vendors to cook it for you.

best-places-to-play-farmer-for-a-day-in-saigon-2

Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Loc

Tags: Vietnam Saigon Can Gio agritourism
 
