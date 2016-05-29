Bars on the beach: rocking away the night in Quy Nhon

What could be more fun than enjoying music or dancing on the beach, be it under the sun or bright stars with candles?

From 2015, you can do just that at trendy bars by the sea in Xuan Dieu Beach of Quy Nhon city.

The price is affordable and fixed in the menu so no worries about a rip-off. Drinks cost only VND40,000 top ($1.7) and parking is free.

The beach at twilight

Xuan Dieu Beach has emerged as an ideal spot to relax in Quy Nhon.

The view is to die for

Flowers add character to the beach bars.

An ideal place for both wedding and party

Romantic setting

Margarita by the sea

