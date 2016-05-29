VnExpress International
Travel

Bars on the beach: rocking away the night in Quy Nhon

By Duc Thanh, Kim Thuy   May 29, 2016 | 09:19 am GMT+7

Stunning beaches in south central city of Quy Nhon are perfect for beach parties with trendy bars looking out to the crystal clear sea.

What could be more fun than enjoying music or dancing on the beach, be it under the sun or bright stars with candles?

From 2015, you can do just that at trendy bars by the sea in Xuan Dieu Beach of Quy Nhon city.

The price is affordable and fixed in the menu so no worries about a rip-off. Drinks cost only VND40,000 top ($1.7) and parking is free.

bars-on-the-beach-rocking-away-the-night-in-quy-nhon

The beach at twilight
bars-on-the-beach-rocking-away-the-night-in-quy-nhon-1

Xuan Dieu Beach has emerged as an ideal spot to relax in Quy Nhon.
bars-on-the-beach-rocking-away-the-night-in-quy-nhon-2

The view is to die for

bars-on-the-beach-rocking-away-the-night-in-quy-nhon-3

bars-on-the-beach-rocking-away-the-night-in-quy-nhon-4

Flowers add character to the beach bars.

bars-on-the-beach-rocking-away-the-nig

bars-on-the-beach-rocking-away-the-night-in-quy-nhon-6

An ideal place for both wedding and party
bars-on-the-beach-rocking-away-the-night-in-quy-nhon-7

Romantic setting

bars-on-the-beach-rocking-away-the-night-in-quy-nhon-8

bars-on-the-beach-rocking-away-the-night-in-quy-nhon-9

bars-on-the-beach-rocking-away-the-night-in-quy-nhon-10

Margarita by the sea
bars-on-the-beach-rocking-away-the-night-in-quy-nhon-11
 

Tags: Quy Nhon bars on beach Xuan Dieu Beach
 
