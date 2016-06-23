Bangkok Airways to touch down on Vietnam's "pearl" island

Bangkok Airways has just announced its plan to launch a new regular route from Thailand’s capital to Phu Quoc Island on an ATR-72 turboprop aircraft, according to the Bangkok Post. It will be the second direct route the airline operates to Vietnam along with the central city of Da Nang.

The Bangkok-based airline is also looking at opening flights to two cities in Myanmar as part of its strategic regional expansion in China, Vietnam and Myanmar.

Thailand's Bangkok Airways plans to expand in Vietnam by launching a direct route to Phu Quoc Island. Photo from BangkokAir.com

Bangkok Airways has been negotiating with other airlines for a code-sharing deal so it can launch regular flights to Phu Quoc, which is a popular destination for a beach escape among Western expats and sun-seeking tourists.

President of Bangkok Airways Cat Puttingpong said that with 10 flights a day from Hanoi to Phu Quoc, it was clear how attractive the island is to holiday-makers. The new route is expected to promote tourism and economic ties between Thailand and Vietnam.

Phu Quoc has been chosen as the next Vietnamese destination by Bangkok Airways after it started regular flights from Bangkok to Da Nang on May 25. The previous route the airline used to operate from Bangkok to Ho Chi Minh City was closed.

