Ba Vi National Park breathes romance into Hanoi

By Tuan Dao   May 5, 2016 | 02:09 pm GMT+7

At this time of the year, deciduous trees cover Ba Vi National Park with shimmering yellows and greens that may make you feel like you are in a romantic movie scene.

With its spectacular landscape, cool climate and biodiversity, Ba Vi National Park, known as the capital's lung, is just 65 kilometers from Hanoi,. It  is an ideal place for those who want to immerse themselves in nature and leave all their stress and troubles behind.

Among the park's most prominent attractions are its ancient church, the Thuong Temple, President Ho Chi Minh's Temple, native forests, pine forests and orchid garden.

Visitors can also explore deep caves hidden in the mountains or challenge themselves to climb the Ba Vi peaks that rise up to 1,296 meters.

ba-vi-national-park-breathes-romance-into-hanoi

Pine forests give tourists a sense of peace. Visitors have to park up in lots before they enter the forest as vehicles are not permitted.
ba-vi-national-park-breathes-romance-into-hanoi-1

The ancient church
ba-vi-national-park-breathes-romance-into-hanoi-2

A winding road lined by a multitude of colorful trees.
ba-vi-national-park-breathes-romance-into-hanoi-3

The weather can be very erratic, and sunshine can quickly turn into fog.
ba-vi-national-park-breathes-romance-into-hanoi-4

As the season changes the leaves turn a deep yellow.
ba-vi-national-park-breathes-romance-into-hanoi-5

The park is a popular weekend getaway for Hanoians.
Tags: Ba Vi National Park. weekend getaway romance
 
