Ba Na Hills Golf Club named World’s Best New Golf Course 2016

Ba Na Hills Golf Club, the first one designed by famous golf player Luke Donald, invested by Sun Group and managed by IMG, has received the prestigious World’s Best New Golf Course award at the World Golf Awards ceremony at Conrad Algarve Hotel in Portugal on November 12.

“IMG is honored that a course we designed with Luke Donald, and fully manage has won this prestigious award,” said Paul Burley, Vice President of IMG Golf Course Services, who is responsible for global management of IMG’s Golf Course Design.

“It brings to life the vision we duly shared with the club’s owner, Sun Group, to create one of the best golf courses and golf experiences in the world,” he said.

The World’s Best New Golf Course award was selected through an online survey between April and October, which drew more than 1.1 million votes from 216 countries and territories.

The World Golf Awards ceremony at Conrad Algarve Hotel in Portugal on November 12

“It’s great news for golf in Vietnam that Ba Na Hills Golf Club has won this coveted award,” said Luke Donald.

He said the design cleverly makes use of the terrain advantages and conserves the poetic scenery, adding that the project has built Ba Na Hills Golf Club into a strong brand, making it the best new golf destination in Asia.

Jack Hedges, CEO of the golf course, said: “We have an amazing golf course and a team committed to providing our guests with outstanding levels of excellence.”

Ba Na Hills Golf Club sits on the Ba Na-Suoi Mo route, the important road leading to the Ba Na Hills tourist complex. It is nested in mountains and thick layers of trees, dotted with beautiful lakes and streams.

The spectacular natural scenes and the five sets of tee boxes giving players more options. Players can start a game anytime, day or night, thanks to the outstanding lighting system of international standards.

Ba Na Hills Golf Club. Website : http://www.banahillsgolf.com/. Telephone: 0511 3924 888

Ba Na Hills Golf Club opened on March 25 and has since received various awards including “Vietnam’s Best Golf Course,” “Asia Pacific’s Best New Golf Course,” and now the great “World’s Best New Golf Course.”

The accolades have perfectly showcased the outstanding service quality at the club and its ability to give players the best experience. The awards also recognize the devotion of the investor Sun Group and the manager IMG in providing elite entertainment and tourism services of high standards to put Vietnam on the global tourism map.

Ba Na Hills Golf Club has opened the Golf Academy that provides golf training courses from basic to professional levels for all ages. On November 13, Ba Na Hills Golf Club organized the first FootGolf tournament in central Vietnam.

The club is expected to become an attraction for international tourists during the Asia Golf Tourism Convention in Da Nang in 2017, which is set to receive a record number of golf tour managers from across the world.