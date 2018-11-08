Ba Na Hills Golf Club bags Asia's Best Golf Course title, again.

Ba Na Hills Golf Club, built by Vietnam’s private firm Sun Group and managed by IMG, overcame numerous heavyweights to poll the highest number of votes from leading golf and tourism experts.

It also won the award for Vietnam’s Best Golf Course.

Tim Haddon, general manager of Ba Na Hills Golf Club, said: "We are proud to receive these prizes. Danang is an ideal golfing destination and Ba Na Hills Golf Club has been consistently bringing golfers a great experience exceeding their expectations."

This is the third consecutive year that Ba Na Hills Golf Club has won at least one World Golf Award.

In 2016 it was for the Best New Course in the Asia-Pacific at the Asia-Pacific Golf Summit in Thailand.

In 2017 it won in two categories at the World Golf Awards in La Manga del Mar, Spain: Best Golf Course in Asia and Best Golf Course in Vietnam.

Ba Na Hills Golf Club at Danang.

Designed by former world champion golfer Luke Donald, the golf club is situated at the foothills of Ba Na Hills on the flourishing central coast, a 25-minute drive from downtown Danang.

Besides, it is equipped with the most modern equipment meeting international five-star standards. Its lighting system, which covers the whole course, enables golfers to play at any time of day or night, one of the pluses which enables it to attract golfers.

Being recognized as Asia’s Best Golf Course for two consecutive years underlines Ba Na Hills Golf Club’s outstanding status in the golfing world and contributes to raising Vietnam’s golf courses to a new level.

It is also a result of the efforts made by Sun Group to create international standard facilities and put Vietnam on the global golf and tourism maps.