apec-finance-ministers-explore-the-streets-of-hoi-an

Delegations from 12 economies attending the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hoi An got to tour the streets of the ancient town on Friday afternoon. Hundreds of locals were already waiting to greet them as the delegates start their cyclo tour from Phan Chau Trinh Street.
Many delegates excitedly took pictures as they sat in the unfamiliar vehicles.
Their first stop was Phuc Kien (Fujian) Assembly Hall. Originally built around 1690, the structure was later upgraded by Chinese traders to be a meeting place for those from China's Fujian Province. The hall also includes a temple dedicated to Thien Hau (Mazu), a Chinese sea goddess who protects sailors at sea and other patron deities for seafarers.
The delegates then continued the tour around Hoi An's tree-lined street on foot.
Many of them stopped to browse through the shops along the street, or just to chat with local shopkeepers.
Their next stop was the Hoi An Traditional Art Performance Theater, where the delegates watched dance performances and participated in a traditional singing game.
Most of the delegates showed great interest in the unique performances.
The winners of the singing game also received prizes.
As the sun started to set, the delegates continued their journey under Hoi An's iconic lanterns.
They then visited Tan Ky, an ancient house built over 200 years ago that connects the shop-lined Nguyen Thai Hoc Street with Bach Dang Street, which runs along the Hoai River.
Many delegates stopped to take pictures of the sunset on the Hoai River.
Some also decided to take pictures of the lantern-lined walking street in the evening.
The delegations then briefly visited Hoi An's iconic 400-year-old Japanese Bridge before leaving the ancient town for Da Nang.
The APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting resumes on Saturday and would also be attended by Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.