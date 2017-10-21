VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

APEC finance ministers explore the streets of Hoi An

By Nguyen Dong   October 21, 2017 | 09:46 am GMT+7

The tour of Vietnam's famous ancient town is part of the three-day APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting.

apec-finance-ministers-explore-the-streets-of-hoi-an

Delegations from 12 economies attending the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hoi An got to tour the streets of the ancient town on Friday afternoon. Hundreds of locals were already waiting to greet them as the delegates start their cyclo tour from Phan Chau Trinh Street.
apec-finance-ministers-explore-the-streets-of-hoi-an-1

Many delegates excitedly took pictures as they sat in the unfamiliar vehicles.
apec-finance-ministers-explore-the-streets-of-hoi-an-2

Their first stop was Phuc Kien (Fujian) Assembly Hall. Originally built around 1690, the structure was later upgraded by Chinese traders to be a meeting place for those from China's Fujian Province. The hall also includes a temple dedicated to Thien Hau (Mazu), a Chinese sea goddess who protects sailors at sea and other patron deities for seafarers.
apec-finance-ministers-explore-the-streets-of-hoi-an-3

The delegates then continued the tour around Hoi An's tree-lined street on foot.
apec-finance-ministers-explore-the-streets-of-hoi-an-4

Many of them stopped to browse through the shops along the street, or just to chat with local shopkeepers.
apec-finance-ministers-explore-the-streets-of-hoi-an-5

Their next stop was the Hoi An Traditional Art Performance Theater, where the delegates watched dance performances and participated in a traditional singing game.
apec-finance-ministers-explore-the-streets-of-hoi-an-6

Most of the delegates showed great interest in the unique performances.
apec-finance-ministers-explore-the-streets-of-hoi-an-7

The winners of the singing game also received prizes.
apec-finance-ministers-explore-the-streets-of-hoi-an-8

As the sun started to set, the delegates continued their journey under Hoi An's iconic lanterns.
apec-finance-ministers-explore-the-streets-of-hoi-an-9

They then visited Tan Ky, an ancient house built over 200 years ago that connects the shop-lined Nguyen Thai Hoc Street with Bach Dang Street, which runs along the Hoai River.
apec-finance-ministers-explore-the-streets-of-hoi-an-10

Many delegates stopped to take pictures of the sunset on the Hoai River.
apec-finance-ministers-explore-the-streets-of-hoi-an-11

Some also decided to take pictures of the lantern-lined walking street in the evening.

The delegations then briefly visited Hoi An's iconic 400-year-old Japanese Bridge before leaving the ancient town for Da Nang.

The APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting resumes on Saturday and would also be attended by Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Related News:

APEC Summit

Trump lands in Vietnam’s capital for state visit

Trump lands in Vietnam’s capital for state visit

APEC first ladies tour UNESCO town in Vietnam

APEC first ladies tour UNESCO town in Vietnam

Vietnam's capital beefs up security ahead of Trump's arrival

Vietnam's capital beefs up security ahead of Trump's arrival

See more
Tags: Vietnam Hoi An APEC
 
Read more
Icy grip takes hold of Vietnam's highest mountain

Icy grip takes hold of Vietnam's highest mountain

Saigon's hotel named fourth best in the world

Saigon's hotel named fourth best in the world

Hanoi breaks into top 10 fastest growing tourism cities in the world: report

Hanoi breaks into top 10 fastest growing tourism cities in the world: report

Sun, stars, springtime and sea: A guide to Vietnam's best kept secrets

Sun, stars, springtime and sea: A guide to Vietnam's best kept secrets

Saigon airport named among the world's best for a sleepover

Saigon airport named among the world's best for a sleepover

If you want to see Vietnam without the crowds, the time is now

If you want to see Vietnam without the crowds, the time is now

What to do in central Vietnam away from the APEC grind

What to do in central Vietnam away from the APEC grind

170 foreign athletes set sail from Hong Kong with Nha Trang on the horizon

170 foreign athletes set sail from Hong Kong with Nha Trang on the horizon

 
go to top