And the Cheapest Beach goes to… Vietnam

TravelBird, a Netherland-based travel site, has recently released its Beach Price Index, which rates beautiful beaches of the world by how much it costs to have fun there in descending order. Cua Dai Beach of the famous Hoi An City in Vietnam finished bottom, 250th, which means it’s the cheapest beach to go to.

At a cost of $12.34, beach-goers at Cua Dai can get these five essential items that TravelBird used to calculate the index:

100ml of SPF 30 sunscreen at $1.82.

500ml of water at $0.46 - bottled, local brands such as La Vie, if you prefer mineral, or Aquafina, if purified.

330ml of beer $1.9 - not a surprise, the same price gets you six draught beers this size at the Old Quarter in Hanoi.

An ice cream at $0.82 - even cheaper inland and prices vary.

Lunch for one, drink included at $7.32.

The bottom ten of the list, though surveyed 66 countries worldwide, is made up of Vietnam and India’s beaches only. Without even trying, Vietnam took all four bottom positions, leaving the rest for India.

By the way, just recently, Hanoi has been named the most affordable city to visit by the infamous TripAdvisor. Perhaps soon, someone will name Vietnam the cheapest travel destination overall.

And here comes the full bottom ten, for your reference:

1 Cua Dai Beach, Hoi An, Vietnam £9.34 2 Ho Coc Beach, Ho Coc, Vietnam £9.44 3 City Beach, Nha Trang, Vietnam £9.87 4 Long Beach, Phu Quoc, Vietnam £10.23 5 Varkala Beach, Kerala, India £11.23 6 Benaulim Beach, Goa, India £11.44 7 Palolem Beach, Goa, India £11.61 8 Cavelossim Beach, Goa, India £11.76 9 Agonda Beach, Goa, India £11.98 10 Mandrem Beach, Goa, India £11.99

One more thing. People usually don't bother checking out anything in between the top and the bottom ten, but for anyone planning to travel to South East Asia, it's worth to have a look. Vietnam's beaches, whichever way you look, are still a lot cheaper than their counterparts in Malaysia, the Phillipines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand.

