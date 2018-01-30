All aboard: Express river buses set sail from Saigon

Good news for travelers who want to explore the waterways around Saigon and people who are already tired of sitting on buses. New boat routes linking the city with its outlying district of Can Gio, its neighbor Vung Tau City and the nearby province of Ben Tre are now in service.

Private company Greenlines DP launched boat trips between the resort town of Vung Tau and Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta two days ago, and will start a Ho Chi Minh City-Can Gio-Vung Tau route on February 10.

Can Gio is famous for its fresh seafood while Vung Tau is known for its beaches. Ben Tre is ideal for countryside lovers thanks to its fruit orchards and inland waterways.

Tickets can be found on the company’s website and cost VND290,000 ($12.7) for the Vung Tau-Ben Tre service and VND250,000 for the other route.

Passengers can be picked up and dropped off at Bach Dang Wharf in HCMC’s District 1, Tac Xuat Wharf in Can Gio, Ho May Wharf in Vung Tau and Rach Mieu Wharf in Ben Tre.

All the docks are located near major roads, making it easy for passengers to catch a bus or taxi.

The boats can seat from 50 to 132 passengers, and are equipped with air conditioners, toilets, wifi, televisions, electrical sockets and bars.

HCMC is looking to make use of its inland waterways to ease traffic congestion and develop tourism.

The first route has been open for two months, cruising 10.8 kilometers (6.7 miles) from Bach Dang Wharf to Linh Dong Station in Thu Duc District, passing through District 2 and Binh Thanh District. The second is taking shape and will sail from Bach Dang to District 8.

In April last year, the city’s municipal administration approved two more river bus routes connecting the downtown with new urban areas in District 7.

The new routes will link Bach Dang with Phu Thuan Ward and Phu My Hung in District 7.