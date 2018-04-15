A trekking adventure into the heart of central Vietnam

A little under 50 kilometers to the south of Vietnam's former capital Hue, Bach Ma National Park prides itself on offering bold expeditions into the forest.

The park is known for its biodiversity, with more than 1,400 species of fauna and flora spread out across 37,000 hectares and guarded by a mountain peak standing 1,430 meters above sea level.

It's collection of lakes and waterfalls along the trail attract avid trekkers looking for a one-day adventure.

Although a staple of Hue tourism, Bach Ma is visited more by international travelers than locals. Their adventurous nature, unsurprisingly, is cited as the rationale.