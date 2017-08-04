a-thousand-reasons-why-travel-is-one-of-the-greatest-experiences-in-life

|
A tourist from Hanoi, wearing the traditional "ao dai" dress and conical hat, poses for a photo in front of the ancient citadel in Hue. Photo by Reuters/Kham
Ba Na Hills Cable Car in Da Nang. Photo by Reuters/Kham
People ride their bicycles in a street of Ars en Re, on the Re Island, southwestern France. Photo by Reuters/Regis Duvignau
Tourists walk down a narrow street in the medieval former capital Mdina, Malta. Photo by Reuters/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A street artist performs in downtown Rome, Italy. Photo by Reuters/Max Rossi
Tourists sit in a coffee shop in downtown Rome, Italy, August 2, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Max Rossi
A street painter makes a portrait of a tourist in downtown. Photo by Reuters/Max Rossi
A tourist takes a selfie near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Philippe Wojazer
People carry umbrellas during a rainy evening in an alley near Houhai Lake, one of the major tourist spots in Beijing, China. Photo by Reuters/Thomas Peter
Tourists take pictures of the Hollywood sign from a shopping complex along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California. Photo by Reuters/Mike Blake
Tourists are propositioned for pictures by people dressed as characters from movies as they walk past the stars along Hollywood Boulevard. Photo by Reuters/Mike Blake
A woman takes a picture from a lookout above Lake Lungenersee in Switzerland. Photo by Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann
People enjoy a swim at the beach of Varkiza near Athens, Greece. Photo by Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis
Souvenirs vendors try to sell items to tourists on the beach in Sousse, Tunisia. Photo by Reuters/Zoubeir Souissi
Visitors pray at the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Reuters/Murad Sezer
Gondoliers row as tourists enjoy a ride along a canal near St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy. Photo by Reuters/Stefano Rellandini
Tourists look to buy traditional handicrafts at a souvenir shop in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo by Reuters/Faisal Mahmood
A couple kissing on a sightseeing point overlooking Paris, next to the Sacre Coeur (Sacred Heart) Basilica. Photo by Reuters/Christian Hartmann
Visitors stroll at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo by Reuters/Issei Kato
A man splashes paint on the dome of Boudhanath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site famous among tourists, in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo by Reuters/Navesh Chitrakar
A tourist looks at butterflies at a butterfly garden in San Jose, Costa Rica. Photo by Reuters/Juan Carlos Ulate
Tourists walk near St. Mark's Square in Venice. Photo by Reuters/Stefano Rellandini
A tourist leaps in the air with a backdrop of the skyline of Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Reuters/Albert Gea
Tourists walk near food stalls at Ximending shopping district in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Tyrone Siu
People queue at a public drinking fountain in the center of Vienna, Austria. Photo by Reuters/Heinz-Peter Bader