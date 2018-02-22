VnExpress International
Travel

A real-life love story hidden in century-old Vietnamese house

By Nguyen Chi Nam   February 22, 2018 | 02:27 pm GMT+7

The house is living witness to a sad yet intense romance between a French girl and a Chinese Vietnamese man that became a best-selling novel.

This 130-year-old house is one of the top destinations in Sa Dec Town of Dong Thap Province. The building is not just attractive for its unique architecture that reflects a part of the Vietnamese history in the 20th century when Vietnam was a French colony but for its appearance in LAmant (The Lover), a movie that was adapted from the novel of the same name by French writer Marguerite Duras that tells the love story of Duras herself with a Vietnamese Chinese man from Sa Dec.

The Chinese design of the house that was once owned by Huynh Thuy Le, the wealthy lover of Duras. Her autobiographical novel was first published in 1984 and has been translated into 43 languages and was adapted into a movie in 1992.

Built in 1895 by Les father, the house was renovated in 1917 with a slight touch of Western style. On the wall are portrait photos of Marguerite Duras, Huynh Thuy Le and his Vietnamese wife after he broke up with Duras because her mother wanted her to return to France while his father had already settled a marriage for him with a young girl from a wealthy Chinese Vietnamese family.

A tour guide presents the history of the house and the love story between Le and Duras. On the wall are more photos of Duras when she first came to Vietnam with her family and after she left the country for Paris.

A close look at the decoration of the house that once witnessed the real love story of LAmant that was described as intense but sad.

This house is now a public place and is opened every day for visitors.

Visitors can also stay the night at the house in this room of the house at the cost of $22 per night.

The house is located by the Tien River at 255A Nguyen Hue Street. It receives tens of thousands of foreign visitors each year, especially French tourists.

Tags: Vietnam Dong Thap Sa Dec L'Amant French Huynh Thuy Le Marguerite Duras French colony Indochina accommodation Vietnam travel history
 
