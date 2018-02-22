A real-life love story hidden in century-old Vietnamese house

This 130-year-old house is one of the top destinations in Sa Dec Town, Dong Thap Province. The building reflects a part of 20th century Vietnamese history when the country was a French colony, and also features in “L’Amant” (The Lover), a movie that was adapted from the novel of the same name by French writer Marguerite Duras that tells the love story of Duras and a Chinese Vietnamese man from Sa Dec.