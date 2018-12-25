A fun time’s just around the corner from Saigon

Tre Viet eco-tourism village

Just 20 km from Ho Chi Minh City, the Tre Viet complex in Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai Province offers peaceful natural scenery. The venue is chosen by many groups to organize team-building and picnic activities.

From Saigon, motorbike travelers can depart from the direction of District 2 towards the Cat Lai ferry. From the ferry drive another 400 meters to Phan Van Dang Street, and the village.

Outdoor activities at this complex are many, including kayaking, river biking or obstacle course games.

A combo ticket including admission, swimming pool access and a buffet can be purchased for VND360,000 ($15.42). If you only arrive in the afternoon and won’t have time for all the fun, an entrance ticket costs VND90,000 ($3.85).

Buu Long Tourist Area

Known as the "Miniature Ha Long Bay", the Buu Long area covers more than 84 hectares. It has been called the most beautiful place in the lower stretches of the Dong Nai River, with its lush plains, green islets and a series of swamps.

About 6 km from the center of Bien Hoa City in Dong Nai Province, Buu Long is a very convenient one-day trip for HCMC residents or tourists.

Buu Long’s beauty is centered by the Long An Lake with its rocky outcrops and mountains in the background.

The lush tourist area also offers floral arches to walk through. It is great for taking walks, camping, enjoying a barbecue party or more adrenaline-pumping stuff like rowing and rope swings.

During holidays, the entrance fee for people 1.3 m or taller is VND70,000 ($3.5). Regular day fees is VND10,000 less. Entrance for children under 1 m is free, while those 1 to 1.3 m tall have to pay VND30,000 ($1.28) each.

Bang Lang Tim tourist site

About 60km from HCMC, this riverside resort is a lesser known venue in Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai Province.

Fish ditches, canoeing and swimming in the river are among many activities the resort offers. Rent a life vest for VND10,000 per session ($0.43), and have fun catching fish with your bare hands. Rope swinging is a popular activity among the youth.

Entrance fee ranges from VND 40,000 per person ($1.71).

Thuy Chau tourist area

Another destination just 20km from downtown Saigon, the Thuy Chau tourist area in Binh Duong Province is spacious, offers many entertainment operations and delicious and affordable food. It has, therefore, become a popular weekend picnic spot for many.

Families can enjoy the child-friendly pool with fountains and a cool spring body of water welcomes all nature lovers to jump in for a dip.

An adult ticket costs VND80,000 ($3.42), while children 1.2 m to 1.4 m tall pay half. This park is open from 8 a.m. and charges no extra fee for food brought from outside. You can rent a coal stove if you fancy making something on your own. Or you can just laze in a hammock that can be rented for around VND30,000 ($1.28).

Tu Phuong That Dao eco-tourism area

About 8km from the center of Ba Ria City (2 hours southeast of Saigon), this attraction is located in Phuoc Huu Hamlet, Long Phuoc Commune, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Inaugurated in 2016, the resort recreates Vietnam’s village landscape on a 20,000 square meter land lot. Canals, small canoes and rice fields remind visitors of life in Vietnam’s western region.

You can catch fish in ditches, simply row boats, pick fruits and gorge on many delicious dishes.

There is no admission fee to this park, but visitors have to pay for food and other activities.