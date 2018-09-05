A bridge in hand is worth many photos, think global travel magazines

Vietnam's Golden Bridge is selected as among best travel photos this year by CNN.

CNN has released its top travel photos from the first six months of 2018, and the image of the 150-meter-long bridge apparently held up in two giant palms and rising above the Truong Son mountain range in central Vietnam is in sixth place.

The American news site selected 85 top shots from around the world.

Designed by Vu Viet Anh, design principal at TA Landscape Architecture, the bridge opened to tourists last June and has quickly grabbed the world’s attention, becoming one of the most popular on Instagram, the world's top photo sharing network.

British newspaper Independent included it in the world's 10 most incredible bridges while The Time magazine has listed it in its list of top 100 World’s Greatest Places for 2018.

Other top travel photos published by CNN were a 24-hour bookstore, Page One, in Beijing, an elevated glass walkway in New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and the floating fishing village of Ko Panyi in Thailand.

Last year, CNN described colorful floating lanterns on the iconic Hoai river in the ancient Vietnamese town of Hoi An as being among the best global travel moments.