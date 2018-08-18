8 ways to make your Da Lat holiday one to remember

Go cloud hunting at dawn Da Lat, the foggy town in Vietnam's Central Highlands, has many names after its natural beauty: the city of love, the city of flowers, or, thanks to its colonial heritage, Vietnam's Little Paris. When you are in Da Lat, it would be huge miss not to wake up early and take in the beautiful, mystical sight of clouds and fogs lingering over the mountains tops. The vast sea of clouds and the tranquil atmosphere in Da Lat at the Suoi Vang Lake, Cau Dat Tea Plantation, Pinhatt’s Summit and Hon Bo Hill make cloud hunting the best way to start a day. These are dream destinations for photography enthusiasts. Photo by Nguyen Chi Nam