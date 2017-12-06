6 destinations emerge as tourism magnets in Vietnam in 2017

Am Tien Cave, Ninh Binh

Photo by Phi Ba Ngo

This heaven on earth in Ninh Binh Province is the perfect choice for those who crave inner peace. Lying 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Ninh Binh’s center, Am Tien Cave boasts massive cliffs that tower over beautiful clear lakes in an area that was once the capital of Vietnam in Hoa Lu District.

And once you’re here, don't miss the chance to visit Trang An, Ninh Binh’s largest limestone complex that has been recognized as a UNESCO world heritage site.

Pu Luong, Thanh Hoa

Photo by Nguyen Lam Anh Tuan

Staying true to its name, Pu Luong Nature Reserve boasts pristine nature and genuine people who mostly make a living from farming.

The best time to visit Pu Luong is October, when golden-yellow terraced rice fields glisten in the light cold of autumn.

Homestay services allow you to experience the culture and daily life of ethnic people, and last but not least, try the unique food that all comes from fresh, homegrown produce.

Nhon Chau Island, Quy Nhon

Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

This island off Vietnam's central coast has another name: Green Island. It sits 24 kilometers (15 miles) from Quy Nhon Town in Binh Dinh Province and looks like a sparkling emerald in the middle of the blue sea.

Tourism is not yet a popular term on this island, so services are still underdeveloped; but Nhon Chau still attracted many travelers this year thanks to its natural beauty.

'World of Wonders' in Long An

In the middle of the Mekong Delta, this park in Long An Province is where you can find scaled-down versions of some of the world’s most famous landmarks.

Mini versions of Sydney Harbor Bridge, the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Red Square and Tower Bridge are all ready for you to take a "world tour".

Offshore wind farm, Bac Lieu

The one and only in Vietnam, this offshore wind farm off the southern province of Bac Lieu with 62 turbines rising out of the sea has become the apple of the eye for many young people.

Gam Ghi Islet, Phu Quoc

In July, a travel video of Vietnamese popstar Quang Vinh filmed on Gam Ghi Islet left young travelers in frenzy: a transparent world of blue water, random rocks, colorful fish and coral reefs.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is considered one of the most accessible and affordable getaways for Vietnamese and foreign tourists alike. It has an international airport, a 30-day visa-free policy, and is only a two-hour flight from Hanoi.

Yet due to the recent tourist boom, Phu Quoc can feel crowded and over-priced at times. Gam Ghi Islet is different, with less tourists and fancy services, and more crystal-blue water.