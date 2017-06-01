VnExpress International
4 new things to do in Saigon

By Thanh Tuyet   June 1, 2017 | 03:46 pm GMT+7

The southern metropolis is diversifying its tourism products. See if it has something that you may find interesting.

Tradition Medicine District

four-new-things-to-do-in-saigon

Bags of medicine on display at the Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine in District 10. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

Several streets in Ho Chi Minh City's District 5, home to over a hundred traditional medicine businesses, are now assuming a new role as a tourist attraction, following an initiative launched in February by the local authorities.

The streets of Luong Nhu Hoc, Trieu Quang Phuc and Hai Thuong Lan Ong are now worth a visit. You can observe the making of herbal medicine and have your questions answered by medicine practitioners.

The area is also located along the popular route to explore Saigon's Chinatown, with attractions such as Thien Hau Pagoda and many dim sum places and tea houses.

Gold street

four-new-things-to-do-in-saigon-3

A jewelry store on Nhieu Tam Street, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

Nhieu Tam, Nghia Thuc and Bui Huu Nghia Streets in District 5, which have been selling gold, silver jewelry and gems since the 1980s, are now appearing with a new official brand: the gold and jewelry street for tourists.

There are now 55 shops selling jewelry and providing goldsmith services at these streets.

Saigon Central Market

4-new-things-to-do-in-saigon-2

Visitors at Saigon Central Market. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Huy

At the river end of Nguyen Hue Street, a new flea market is open every weekend to attract tourists, especially foreign visitors, who may enjoy shopping and eating a great food variety.

The flea market is expected to help revive Bach Dang Wharf, which has previously fallen into disrepair.

There are also traditional games to play if shopping doesn't cut it for you.

Street art

4-new-things-to-do-in-saigon-3

A crowded night for Nguyen Hue walking street in downtown Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

Nguyen Hue, currently the only pedestrian street of the city, is already one of the top attractions.

But since mid of May, the street has become more lively every weekend with street performers gathering to entertain locals and tourists.

Expect a variety of art forms. You can show off your skills here as well. So busk away.

