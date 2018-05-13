VnExpress International
Travel

3 Vietnamese resort pools named among world's 'most stunning'

By Tuan Hoang   May 13, 2018 | 10:22 am GMT+7

Take a dive into these gorgeous swimming pools spread along Vietnam's central coast.

Among Conde Nast Traveler’s list of “101 of the most stunning swimming pools in the world” released ahead of summer 2018, Vietnam has claimed three spots.

Four Seasons The Nam Hai, Hoi An, Vietnam

The swimming pool facing the sea at Four Seasons The Nam Hai in Hoi An. Photo courtesy of Four Seasons The Nam Hai

The infinity pool looks directly onto Ha My Beach, which has been hailed by as one of the most beautiful beaches in the region. The Nam Hai is only seven miles from Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site characterized by its antique houses and unique cuisine. Two other UNESCO sites can be reached from the resort: the former imperial capital of Hue and the My Son Temple Sanctuary.

Fusion Maia, Da Nang, Vietnam

The swimming pool surrounded by green shade at Fusion Maia in Da Nang. Photo courtesy of Fusion Maia Da Nang

Just look at it. Could it get any more tropical and relaxing? Fusion Maia is a high quality, all-inclusive spa and yoga retreat. The 5-star resort sits in the center of Da Nang, the coastal city famous for its marvelous beaches and tropical paradise looks. From Fusion Maia, it takes only 30 minutes to get to Hoi An, the captivating ancient town known for its elegant architecture and rustic charm.

The Tent Spa, I-Resort, Nha Trang, Vietnam

The swimming pool lies under low wooden roof at The Tent Spa, I-Resort in Nha Trang. Photo courtesy of I-Resort

Inside an operating mineral hot spring, The Tent was built for relaxing purposes and is an ideal hideaway spot for anyone who’s looking for tranquility and a healthy experience. The coastal city of Nha Trang is known for its sandy beaches and untouched islands. Nha Trang is also home to the remains of the Champa Kingdom and Buddhist temples with valuable culture value.

The CNTraveler list is dominated by European resorts, although Thailand and Indonesia's also join the top section.

The three Vietnamese entrees are among favorite choices for many foreign tourists when visiting the country. In the first four months of 2018, Vietnam welcomed over 5.5 million foreign visitors, up 29.5 percent in comparison to the same period last year.

