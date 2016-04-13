2016 spring saw a 20 percent surge in tourists
By Van Pham
April 13, 2016 | 09:42 pm GMT+7
Vietnam welcomed nearly 2.5 million tourists in the first quarter of 2016, up 19.9 percent from the same period last year. Domestic tourist numbers reached 18.7 milion and income from tourism totaled VND1.1 trillion ($4.9 billion), up 21.2 percent year-on-year.
Number of visitors from Hong Kong rose sharply compared to others from Northeast Asia.
Among European countries with visa exemption, Vietnam saw a biggest increase in visitors from Italy and Spain.
Source: Department of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism