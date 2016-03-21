$152 million resort complex planned for Ha Long City

The five-star resort complex covers an area of 224 hectares, and will include an 18-hole golf course by U.S. firm Schmidt Curley Design, an international conference center and five-star hotels.

The resort's groundbreaking ceremony. Photo: VnExpress/ Minh Cuong.

The golf course is scheduled to open by the end of this year, with the remainder of the complex to be completed by the end of 2017.

The project is expected to make Ha Long City a more attractive destination for both domestic and international tourists, as well as create more local jobs and boost the city’s economy.