10,000 cherry blossoms bloom over Hanoi at Japanese festival

Cherry blossom displays are being set up in central Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Hanoi is hosting a Japanese cultural festival featuring cherry trees on one of the city's main streets.

Around 10,000 cherry blossoms and 50 trees will be on display at Ly Thai To Park from March 23-25.

People are working round the clock to set up cherry blossoms imported from Japan for the festival in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

One arrangement facing Dinh Tien Hoang Street. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Other activities are also scheduled, including traditional performances by Vietnamese and Japanese artists.

This is the third year Hanoi has hosted the Japanese display. In 2016, the show featured five cherry trees and 10,000 branches, drawing scores of locals and tourists. Following the success, 150 sakura trees and 7,000 sakura branches were transported to Hanoi for the 2017 exhibition.