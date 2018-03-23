VnExpress International
10,000 cherry blossoms bloom over Hanoi at Japanese festival

By Ngoc Thanh   March 23, 2018 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
Cherry blossom displays are being set up in central Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

This is the third time the event has been held in the capital.

Hanoi is hosting a Japanese cultural festival featuring cherry trees on one of the city's main streets.

Around 10,000 cherry blossoms and 50 trees will be on display at Ly Thai To Park from March 23-25.

People are working round the clock setting up cherry blossoms imported from Japan for the festival in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Capture of a finished flower setting facing Dinh Tien Hoang Street. Photo by VnExpress

Other activities are also scheduled, including traditional performances by Vietnamese and Japanese artists.

This is the third year Hanoi has hosted the Japanese display. In 2016, the show featured five cherry trees and 10,000 branches, drawing scores of locals and tourists. Following the success, 150 sakura trees and 7,000 sakura branches were transported to Hanoi for the 2017 exhibition.

