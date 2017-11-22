VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

$1 billion plan taxis onto runway to upgrade int’l airports in Vietnam

By Doan Loan   November 22, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
$1 billion plan taxis onto runway to upgrade int’l airports in Vietnam
Passengers at Cat Bi Airport near Ha Long Bay. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

Aviation agencies want more money for new terminals and runways near top tourist destinations.

Vietnam’s aviation agency has proposed a plan to upgrade three international airports near popular tourist destinations Ha Long, Hoi An and Hue over the next three years.

The project is expected to cost VND23.3 trillion (more than $1 billion) and includes new passenger and cargo terminals, buildings and runway upgrades, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said in its proposal to the transport ministry.

It said the money would be spent at Cat Bi Airport, which is 70 kilometers (43 miles) from Ha Long Bay, Phu Bai Airport just outside the former royal capital Hue, and Chu Lai Airport, 77 kilometers south of Hoi An.

The CAAV said Phu Bai and Chu Lai were operating far above capacity last year, while Cat Bi, which offers the shortest route to Hai Phong, is likely to be overloaded next year.

Vietnam’s aviation market is growing at the third fastest pace in Asia-Pacific and the country is grappling with an acute dearth of airport capacity.

Aviation authorities estimated that the number of passengers on domestic flights soared 35 percent to 28 million in 2016, accounting for more than half of the total air travel in the country.

Airports across the country served more than 55 million passengers during the first seven months of this year, according to the CAAV. The number in July alone reached 9.1 million, up 12.2 percent against the same month last year.

In March, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam asked for VND32 trillion ($1.4 billion) from the state budget to upgrade large airports across the country.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam airports aviation travel
 
Read more
The Guardian names Vietnam’s Quy Nhon among best destinations for winter sun

The Guardian names Vietnam’s Quy Nhon among best destinations for winter sun

Terrorists go to rehab at '5-star' Saudi center

Terrorists go to rehab at '5-star' Saudi center

Vietnam dives into the deep to generate more cash from precious cave kingdom

Vietnam dives into the deep to generate more cash from precious cave kingdom

Dining goes digital for Thailand's street food vendors

Dining goes digital for Thailand's street food vendors

Small eruption at Bali volcano triggers Singapore travel advisory

Small eruption at Bali volcano triggers Singapore travel advisory

More street food zones in the making for downtown Saigon

More street food zones in the making for downtown Saigon

Seaplane revs up to give visitors a bird's-eye view of Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay and beyond

Seaplane revs up to give visitors a bird's-eye view of Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay and beyond

North Korea in the fall: Surreal photos of the secretive state taken by a Vietnamese tourist

North Korea in the fall: Surreal photos of the secretive state taken by a Vietnamese tourist

 
go to top