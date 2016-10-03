Travel back in time with Vietnam’s traditional guilds festival

|
On the morning of October 1, a ceremony paying homage to the first masters of the guilds took place at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long.
The most famous guilds took part in the ceremony: the Van Phuc silk guild from Ha Dong, the Bat Trang and Gia Lam pottery guilds and the La Xuyen carpentry guild from Nam Dinh Province.
The famous porcelain guild from Bat Trang on the other side of the Red River offered visitors a chance to try spinning the wheel themselves.
With about 30 kiosks selling Hanoian delicacies, the food section also offered insight into local cuisine.
In keeping with the traditional theme of the festival, age-old games like leaf grasshoppers, bamboo dragonflies, capture the flag and eel catching were organized.
Along the paths were pictures of the different guilds and their crafts.
Flying kites on the sidelines.
These bamboo tables were the countryside equivalent of the "tra da" places found all over Vietnam these days, and offered a break from the festivities.
Photos by Giang Huy