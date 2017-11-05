VnExpress International
Tourists paddle to safety after Storm Damrey drowns Hoi An

By Duc Dong, Quynh Tran   November 5, 2017 | 05:53 pm GMT+7

Some parts of Vietnam's popular ancient tourist town are under 1.5 meters (5 feet) of water.

 
From early Sunday morning, Hoi An, an atmospheric port city and popular stop on Vietnams tourist circuit, has been submerged in water.

Most tourists and local residents have to use boats to travel from the flood-affected villages and hotels to higher places.

We are accustomed to the floods. However this time the water rose so that I could not clean up my goods in time. Some of them got soaked in water, said Hoai Nam, a sourvenir shop owner in Hoi An.

Many other shops and restaurants are under water too. Traffic is paralyzed as floodwater continues to rise.

Hoi An residents quickly move out of the flooded areas.

... or simply move to a higher place.

The water rose up very fast from midnight. Our house is submerged in the water so we have to move to my relatives house and stay there for a few days. This is some food I prepared earlier for this flood, said Sa, a local resident.

By Sunday noon, floodwater has reached 1.5 meters in some parts of town.

Foreign tourists being transferred by boats to hotels in higher area

Hoi Ans symbol, the Cau Pagoda under the water

Weather forecasters said the water level will continue to rise in the next 6 hours.

