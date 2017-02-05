VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Thousands flock to Hanoi pagoda to chase away bad luck

By Giang Huy   February 5, 2017 | 01:14 pm GMT+7

Locals believe the ritual will help them avoid unfortunate events this year.

Thousands of people attended a ceremony at Phuc Khanh Pagoda in Hanoi's Dong Da District on Saturday to mark the start of the Lunar New Year.

Many Vietnamese people believe that their fate lies in the star designated for that year. Of the nine stars, some are considered lucky, but some are not.

They often visit pagodas in the early days of the Lunar New Year to pray that bad stars do not cause unfortunate events.

Phuc Khanh will continue to hold prayer ceremonies next week, which even more people are expected to attend.

thousands-flock-to-hanoi-pagoda-for-night-of-prayer-ed

Many people registered for the ritual at the pagoda in the morning for a fee of VND150,000 ($6.6) per person.

thousands-flock-to-hanoi-pagoda-for-night-of-prayer-ed-1

The pagoda was already crowded at 5:30 p.m. before the ceremony at 7 p.m.

The pagoda was already crowded at 5:30 p.m. before the ceremony at 7 p.m.
The pagoda was closed at 6:30 p.m. because it was not unable to hold more people

The pagoda gates were closed at 6:30 p.m. because it was full.
This year, Phuc Khanh held the ceremony to pray good things for those who have the bad star of La Hau this year

Worshippers prayed for good things for those who have a bad star this year.
Many had to pray from a street outside because they could not get in the pagoda

Many had to pray on a street outside because they could not get into the pagoda.

thousands-flock-to-hanoi-pagoda-for-night-of-prayer-ed-6

thousands-flock-to-hanoi-pagoda-for-night-of-prayer-ed-7

thousands-flock-to-hanoi-pagoda-for-night-of-prayer-ed-8

thousands-flock-to-hanoi-pagoda-for-night-of-prayer-ed-9

After the ceremony, "luck”, in the form of bananas and tiny cakes, was distributed by the pagoda.

Related news:

Vietnamese vandals deface centuries-old pagoda bell, a national treasure

Hanoi’s oldest pagoda named among the world's most beautiful

Tags: Hanoi pagoda praying
 
Read more
Vietnam's resort town Da Lat cancels cherry blossom festival

Vietnam's resort town Da Lat cancels cherry blossom festival

Vietnam hosts world's 8th happiest expats: report

Vietnam hosts world's 8th happiest expats: report

Gold rush: Vietnamese prospect on God of Wealth Day

Gold rush: Vietnamese prospect on God of Wealth Day

How do Vietnamese heat up for New Year? Wrestling

How do Vietnamese heat up for New Year? Wrestling

First tourist arrives in HCMC on e-visa

First tourist arrives in HCMC on e-visa

Hanoi threatens to name and shame people with skimpy clothes

Hanoi threatens to name and shame people with skimpy clothes

Vin Diesel is king of the box office in Vietnam

Vin Diesel is king of the box office in Vietnam

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

 
go to top