Thousands flock to Hanoi pagoda to chase away bad luck

Thousands of people attended a ceremony at Phuc Khanh Pagoda in Hanoi's Dong Da District on Saturday to mark the start of the Lunar New Year.

Many Vietnamese people believe that their fate lies in the star designated for that year. Of the nine stars, some are considered lucky, but some are not.

They often visit pagodas in the early days of the Lunar New Year to pray that bad stars do not cause unfortunate events.

Phuc Khanh will continue to hold prayer ceremonies next week, which even more people are expected to attend.

Many people registered for the ritual at the pagoda in the morning for a fee of VND150,000 ($6.6) per person.

The pagoda was already crowded at 5:30 p.m. before the ceremony at 7 p.m.

The pagoda gates were closed at 6:30 p.m. because it was full.

Worshippers prayed for good things for those who have a bad star this year.

Many had to pray on a street outside because they could not get into the pagoda.

After the ceremony, "luck”, in the form of bananas and tiny cakes, was distributed by the pagoda.

